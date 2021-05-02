By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 cases at the University of Pittsburgh's Oakland campus continue to fall.
Just seven students tested positive since Tuesday.
The university's five-day average of positive cases is now down to just 1.6.
13 students are currently in isolation.
No new cases were reported on any of the university's regional campuses.
Pitt also urged students to keep sheltering in place for when they leave campus and return home to family and friends.