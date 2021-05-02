CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The university provided its final COVID-19 update of the academic year this past Friday.
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Local News, Local TV, Pitt, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New COVID-19 cases at the University of Pittsburgh’s Oakland campus continue to fall.

Just seven students tested positive since Tuesday.

The university’s five-day average of positive cases is now down to just 1.6.

13 students are currently in isolation.

No new cases were reported on any of the university’s regional campuses.

Pitt also urged students to keep sheltering in place for when they leave campus and return home to family and friends.