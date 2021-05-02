By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEST END (KDKA) — A walk-in vaccine clinic is taking place Sunday and Monday in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhood.READ MORE: Pitt Sees Decrease In New COVID-19 Cases, Urges Students To Still Shelter In Place For Return Home
The Onala Recovery Center is partnering with Hieber’s Pharmacy for the two clinics.READ MORE: Pa. Game Commission Reunites Couple With Lost Dog In Beaver County
Staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine.MORE NEWS: Report: City Of Pittsburgh's Finances Weathered The Pandemic Slightly Better Than Other Cities
It is happening at 1625 West Carson Street from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday and from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.