By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – An arrest warrant is out for a person accused of slashing a man in Butler.
Police say 29-year-old Danielle C. Frazier is wanted for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in the attack.
Butler City Police say Frazier and the victim were “exchanging property” when Frazier allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp-edged object. Police say the victim suffered large cuts to his face and neck.
Police say they were able to recover video footage of the incident that allegedly showed Frazier slicing the victim's arm and face several times.
Frazier is known to be in the Pittsburgh area and Butler. Butler City Police are asking anyone with information to call them.