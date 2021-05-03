SENECA VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — The criminal investigation into the alleged gang assault of a Butler County High School student is expanding.

Last week, KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan learned Karns City School District expelled four students over the alleged incident. Now KDKA has learned that Seneca Valley School District has taken similar action.

KDKA has learned that a student at Seneca Valley has been expelled in connection with the alleged gang assault of another student at Butler County Vo-Tech.

The expulsion comes on the heels of a similar action taken against four students at Karns City High School last week. All five students had been taking vocational classes at Butler Vo-Tech on April, 9 when the alleged assault took place.

The Butler Township Police Department has been reviewing a videotape of the incident and interviewing the students involved. On Monday, the Seneca Valley School District sent a statement saying it is taking the incident seriously, cooperating with police and has meted out its own discipline, which sources say is expulsion.

“The Seneca Valley student involved in the incident has received swift and severe consequences, as per school district policy. As this is an ongoing investigation – and due to student confidentiality – no additional information about the individuals involved will be shared,” the statement said.

Butler Township Police Chief John Hays said he expects to wrap up the criminal investigation by the end of the week and turn the findings over to the district attorney.