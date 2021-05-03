By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s deadline day here in Pennsylvania for voters wishing to voice their choice in the upcoming primary election later this month.
Applicants using the online voter registration system must complete and submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on Monday night. To register to vote, click here.
Traditional paper voter registration forms must be received in County Voter Registration offices by the close of business or postmarked by May 3.
It’s also the deadline for current voters wishing to change parties.
Pennsylvania voters who want to vote by mail-in ballot in the primary must apply for their ballot by May 11. To apply for a mail-in ballot, click here.