By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is behind bars after turning himself into police in connection with a shooting in Reserve Township.
According to Allegheny County Police, officers from Reserve Township were dispatched to Spring Garden Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night following calls of a woman having been shot inside a home.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot in the head and in the legs.
She was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
The Allegheny County Police's Homicide Unit's assistance was then requested.
Detectives who arrived at the scene learned that 35-year-old Joseph Hogg was responsible for the shooting.
Hogg had fled the scene and later turned himself into Pittsburgh Police.
Police say Hogg was being taken to the Allegheny County Jail and will be arraigned on aggravated assault and burglary charges.
Anyone with information surrounding this incident is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
