By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another concert has been announced at PPG Paints Arena.

The Christian group MercyMe their inhale (exhale) tour with Micah Tyler to PPG Paints Arena on November 20, 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 14 at 10 a.m. PPG Paints Arena says more details will be coming later.