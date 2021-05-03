By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another concert has been announced at PPG Paints Arena.
The Christian group MercyMe their inhale (exhale) tour with Micah Tyler to PPG Paints Arena on November 20, 2021.

🚨New Show Alert! MercyMe Music will be bringing their inhale (exhale) tour with Micah Tyler to PPG Paints Arena on November 20,2021! Tickets on sale Friday 5/14 at 10am! Stay tuned for more details 🎵 pic.twitter.com/nbm2ZBEhxq
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 3, 2021
Tickets go on sale Friday May 14 at 10 a.m. PPG Paints Arena says more details will be coming later.