By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — A woman died and firefitghter was injured after a house fire broke out Monday morning in McCandless.

Significant damage was done to the home along Knoll Street after the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

Fire crews at the scene tell KDKA the woman was in her 60’s and that hoarding conditions made it difficult for firefighters to reach her.

“I’M GOING TO MISS HER”— after speaking with neighbors, the woman who died in the McCandless fire was NOT handicapped. The wheelchair ramp in front of the home was for her husband, who passed some time ago. More on ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/gIT9L3sBoW — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 3, 2021

Numerous pets died in the fire as well.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.