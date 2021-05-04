COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 400 supporters of former President Donald Trump have been charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, including members of far-right extremist groups.
At least 18 of those cases, including one announced Monday, were against Ohio residents identified by the FBI through social media posts and surveillance footage.READ MORE: City Of Pittsburgh Begins Phase II Of Recycling Bin Program
Federal prosecutors allege at least four Ohioans charged with the breach had links to the anti-government militia group the Oath Keepers.READ MORE: Lesbian Couple Voted Prom King And Queen At Ohio High School
In most cases defendants are charged with entering the Capitol illegally and engaging in violent and destructive conduct while there.
Some defendants remain behind bars, while others are free pending upcoming hearings.MORE NEWS: Police Find Weapons In Bethel Park High School Employee’s Possession During On-Campus Arrest
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)