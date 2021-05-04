By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Tree of Life congregation has chosen the architect who will shape the future of the synagogue.

Daniel Libeskind was behind the master plan for the World Trade Center site after 9/11 and he also designed the Jewish Museum in Berlin.

Libeskind will be in charge of creating a memorial space at Tree of Life.

The synagogue has been closed to the public since 11 worshippers were gunned down inside the building in October 2018.

The congregation wants the building to be used as a place of worship again, as well as a place for people to learn about confronting hate.

“We want to help educate people and bridge divide between people. Not only with religion, but with race and other issues, bigotry and discrimination,” Tree of Life Congregation President Carol Sikov Gross said. “That’s what we wanna do here at the corner because we have this opportunity to help deal with many problems.”

The sanctuary will be renovated while other parts of the campus will be demolished.

There is no timetable on when the project will be completed.