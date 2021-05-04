By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City crews have completed a $4.6 million improvement project in Banksville.
The project included a bridge replacement on Carnahan Road, new traffic signals, widening the intersection and paving.
The city says the upgrades will increase safety and traffic flow at the intersection with Wenzell Avenue.