By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a hazmat team has responded to a controlled ammonia leak in the Strip District.
Officials say the leak is inside Consumer Fresh Produce.
HazMat team members safely exited the building after conducting a check of the ammonia levels. It was determined it was safe enough for repair crews to enter the building and fix the leak if equipped with the appropriate PPE.,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Tuesday.
UPDATE:
HazMat team members safely exited the building after conducting a check of the ammonia levels.
It was determined it was safe enough for repair crews to enter the building and fix the leak if equipped with the appropriate PPE.
No one was injured. https://t.co/Ugxzi0WnPf
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) May 5, 2021
There have been no evacuations of the surrounding businesses so far. There have also been no reported injuries.