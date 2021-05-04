CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Ammonia, Ammonia Leak, Hazmat Crews, Hazmat Team, Local TV, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Strip District

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety said a hazmat team has responded to a controlled ammonia leak in the Strip District.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety)

Officials say the leak is inside Consumer Fresh Produce.

HazMat team members safely exited the building after conducting a check of the ammonia levels. It was determined it was safe enough for repair crews to enter the building and fix the leak if equipped with the appropriate PPE.,” Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Tuesday.

There have been no evacuations of the surrounding businesses so far. There have also been no reported injuries.