By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 222 new Coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 157 are confirmed and 65 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one year to 90 years with a median age of 32 years.
The dates of death range from February 1 to May 1. One death was associated with a long-term care facility. Among the fatalities, two people were in their 30s, one person was in their 50s, four people were in their 60s, three people were in their 70s and two people were in their 80s.
There have been 6,834 total hospitalizations and 98,197 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,879.
