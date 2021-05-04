By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in McKees Rocks.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Tuesday near McKee Street.
First responders found the juvenile male, who was shot in the hand, police said. He was taken to a local hospital.
No word on any suspects or arrests.