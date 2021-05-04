NORTH ALLEGHENY, Pa. (KDKA) — A surprise ceremony was held for the North Allegheny School District employee who won Custodian of the Year.

Mike Heiry’s family, his fellow staff and the student body at North Allegheny Intermediate High School gathered for a gala of gratitude and commemoration on Tuesday.

The hallways filled with applause while the paparazzi ushered him into the gym for his award. And Heiry had no idea it was coming.

Hiery, who was named the 2021 Cintas Custodian of the Year, is a former welder who now leads a nine-member custodial team that performs vital tasks.

“He’s just a genuinely good person,” said Jane Hiery, Mike’s wife. “And he’s always been taking care of everybody. Takes a lot of pride in all the work he does.”

And that pride deserves a $10,000 prize. Mike knows right where to deposit that check.

“This has to go to my wife,” he said.

A family man at home and the face of custodial excellence at school.

“I’m very thankful for my team. The team I work with is fantastic. So to my whole team, I’m tremendously thankful. Without their help and support, I would not be there right now,” Mike said.