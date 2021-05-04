By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At Upper St. Clair High School, a couple of hundred students are getting vaccinated.READ MORE: American Families Plan: What's In It, And How Could It Put Money In Your Pocket?
The district is teaming up with St. Clair Health for this. Students 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine after school from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and children younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.
The second dose clinic is scheduled for May 25.READ MORE: EF-0 Tornado Touches Down Near Portersville, Butler County
Hempfield Area School District is holding a vaccine clinic for its students right after school from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Students 16 and older have to bring a signed consent form from a parent or guardian.MORE NEWS: Hosack Elementary School Teacher Placed On Administrative Leave As Police Probe Alleged Incident During Gym Class
Their second dose clinic is also on May 25.