WEST NEWTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Westmoreland County are trying to get to the bottom of an apparent shooting that rocked an otherwise peaceful community.

The alleged shooting took place in West Newton just after midnight on Tuesday. The stoop of a home on North 2nd Street sits littered with what paramedics left after the apparent shooting.

“A lot of emergency vehicles, a lot of activity in and out of the house,” said Heather Hayden, who lives next door.

Sources close to the investigation told KDKA that police were called to the home, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head. According to several neighbors, there was loud arguing and screaming coming from the home just before the gunfire.

While KDKA was in the neighborhood, Ross Guidotti spoke to a man who identified himself as Steve Layton. He lives in the home where the alleged shooting took place. He was carrying two police evidence bags and told KDKA that he didn’t want to be interviewed but did say, “It was tough, and to please pray for him.”

When asked if he was facing any charges, he simply said, “Not yet.”

Neighbors say police have been at the home in the past but not frequently.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Hayden. “We love them. They’re dear neighbors, friends of ours. They love our kids. Our kids adore them.”

Meanwhile, Hayden is coming to terms with what happened and is now trying to explain it to her three young sons.

So far, police have not released the name of the man who was apparently shot, his connection to Layton or his condition.