SEATTLE (AP/KDKA) — Baltimore Orioles left-hander John Means made history on Wednesday, throwing a no-hitter in 6-0 victory over Seattle Mariners.
Means is a West Virginia University alum and was a standout player there.
He. Means. Business.
Orioles ace @JMeans25 has thrown a no-hitter in Seattle! pic.twitter.com/orYIc9nsSJ
Means (4-0) struck out 12 and walked none. Seattle’s runner was Sam Haggerty after he struck out swinging on a curveball in the dirt on a 1-2 count with one outs in the third inning that bounced away from catcher Pedro Severino.
JOHN
MEANS
HISTORY. pic.twitter.com/NfAdpI16so
Haggerty wasn't on base long, getting thrown out attempting to steal second.
Means threw 79 strikes among 113 pitches, including first-pitch strikes to 26 of 27 batters. When Seattle did make contact against the 28-year-old left-hander, it was weak and there were no threats to fall in for a hit.
Congratulations to @JMeans25 on the 10th no-hitter in @Orioles franchise history! pic.twitter.com/IV0O5eaoq7
Means became the first individual Orioles pitcher to toss a no-hitter since Jim Palmer in 1969. It was the 10th no-hitter in franchise history — six in Baltimore and four as the St. Louis Browns. Baltimore had a combined no-hitter in 1991 against Oakland, the last for the franchise.
Even the governor of Maryland wished Means congratulations.

Congratulations to John Means and the @Orioles on the team’s first solo no-hitter in over 50 years! https://t.co/ER5K9x0vNc
