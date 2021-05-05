By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
According to the announcement made on Wednesday, the Children’s Museum’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Thursdays to Sundays, and MuseumLab’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are now available online for days through August 31, 2021.
The Children’s Museum says that they will have new exhibits upon reopening and will still be implementing COVID-19 safety guidelines, including an online timed ticketing system.
The new guidelines include:
- Face mask requirement in the museum for visitors and staff except for children 2 years old and younger
- Temperature checks for visitors and staff
- Limited number of visitors
- Social distancing at exhibits
- Touchless technology
- Hand sanitizing stations
- Deep-cleaning at facilities
There will be a new exhibit based on the Pixar film "Inside Out" and the Kindness Gallery, which will feature elements of Mister Rogers and Daniel Tiger at the Children's Museum.
Gymlacium and FACE VALUE will be the new exhibits at MuseumLab.