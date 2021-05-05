PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ciao! All through May, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Italian cuisine. To start the month, she’s making breakfast!
Amaretto Iced Cappuccino
Ingredients:
- ½ cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons water
- Crushed ice
- 2 cups freshly brewed espresso, chilled (I use the prepared Starbucks brand)
- 6 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
- 1 cup half and half, chilled
Directions:
Stir the sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Cool the sugar syrup completely.
Fill 6 (8 to 12-ounce) glasses halfway with crushed ice.
Pour the espresso over the ice, dividing equally.
Pour 1 tablespoon of the sugar syrup and 1 tablespoon of amaretto into each glass. Stir to blend. Pour the half and half into each and serve.
Serves: 6
Whipped Ricotta and Marmalade Toasts
Ingredients:
- Good quality country bread – thick sliced and toasted
- 1-1/2 cups fresh whole milk ricotta cheese
- Orange Marmalade
Directions:
Using a hand mixer, whip the ricotta until it becomes thick and creamy. Pile a generous amount of ricotta on each toasted bread and top with a good quality marmalade.