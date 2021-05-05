CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ciao! All through May, Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is giving us a tour of Italian cuisine. To start the month, she’s making breakfast!

Amaretto Iced Cappuccino

Ingredients:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 3 tablespoons water
  • Crushed ice
  • 2 cups freshly brewed espresso, chilled (I use the prepared Starbucks brand)
  • 6 tablespoons amaretto liqueur
  • 1 cup half and half, chilled

Directions:

Stir the sugar and water in a small saucepan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves, about 5 minutes. Cool the sugar syrup completely.

Fill 6 (8 to 12-ounce) glasses halfway with crushed ice.

Pour the espresso over the ice, dividing equally.

Pour 1 tablespoon of the sugar syrup and 1 tablespoon of amaretto into each glass. Stir to blend. Pour the half and half into each and serve.

Serves: 6

Whipped Ricotta and Marmalade Toasts

Ingredients:

  • Good quality country bread – thick sliced and toasted
  • 1-1/2 cups fresh whole milk ricotta cheese
  • Orange Marmalade

Directions:

Using a hand mixer, whip the ricotta until it becomes thick and creamy. Pile a generous amount of ricotta on each toasted bread and top with a good quality marmalade.