BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who identifies himself only as “COVID Bandit” has struck again in the Denver metro area. This time, the unidentified man who gives out extremely generous tips during the pandemic made everyone’s day at an upscale restaurant in Boulder last weekend.

The good news came on Saturday for the two dozen or so employees at Flagstaff House, located on the side of Flagstaff Mountain. According to a post on their Facebook page, the man dined there and instructed in a written note on his bill that each worker — “from dishwashers, busspeople, servers, chefs, valet, hostess, etc.” — get $200. The total tip was a whopping $4,600! He signed it only “COVID Bandit” and gave no formal name.

Like many restaurants, Flagstaff House was closed from the start of the coronavirus outbreak through the end of 2020. They reopened at heavily reduced capacity at the start of this year. The restaurant’s managers responded to the generous diner’s tip with the following Facebook message:

“Thank you, COVID Bandit! We are so grateful, words cannot match this act of kindness. The past year has certainly been a challenge and moments like these will not be forgotten. A wonderful reminder to us all to support our local communities and pay it forward when possible!”

The presumed same COVID Bandit previously gave out gigantic tips in Colorado when dining at Guard and Grace in Denver in February and Notchtop Bakery in Estes Park the month before.