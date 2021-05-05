By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters rescued a dog from a burning home on 4th Avenue in Freedom.
The man that lived in the home escaped on his own but firefighters said they had a hard time getting into the home because of how much stuff was inside.
"Unbelievable," said Chief Harry Gilarno of the Freedom Volunteer Fire Department. "All the years I've been a fire chief, I've never been in a house with so much clutter. It was just lines, and the upstairs windows, we couldn't break the windows to get in the stuff's piled past the windows. So, we had to do an entry from the inside."
The Red Cross is assisting the man that lives inside the home.