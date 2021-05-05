By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three major drugstore chains are now offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Walgreens says same-day appointments will be available beginning on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, CVS began same-day vaccine appointments a little over one week ago and Rite Aid says it will take walk-ins on a limited basis.
These chains are rolling out more flexible schedules as demand for vaccines slows and some express vaccine hesitancy.