By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Three major drugstore chains are now offering same-day COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Walgreens says same-day appointments will be available beginning on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, CVS began same-day vaccine appointments a little over one week ago and Rite Aid says it will take walk-ins on a limited basis.

These chains are rolling out more flexible schedules as demand for vaccines slows and some express vaccine hesitancy.