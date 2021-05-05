By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday, May, 5 will be the final day when the public can give the Port Authority their opinion on its plan to change fares.READ MORE: Pa. State Lawmakers Renew Push To Expand Business Insurance Coverage Related To COVID-19
The standard fare would become $2.75 for all riders and that fare would count as a “three-hour pass” for those with ConnectCards.READ MORE: Three Major Drug Store Chains To Offer Same-Day COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
Port Authority is accepting oral or written comments on the proposed changes through 4:00 p.m.MORE NEWS: Steelers Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Provides Bicycles To Pittsburgh Kids
Those wanting to comment on the proposal can do so by following this link to Port Authority’s website.