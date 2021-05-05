By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SIDMAN, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing multiple charges from Pennsylvania State Police after allegedly shooting fireworks off in the direction of an occupied home.

Police arrived at the 900 block of Frankstown Road in Croyle Township around 4 a.m. on April 29 after receiving multiple reports and found neighbors saying that 41-year-old Timothy Lee Box was firing off fireworks at a home.

Police located Box at his residence and said that he initially resisted arrest.

Police allege that Box kept reaching into a pocket, which had a pocketknife.

After restraining Box and arresting him, police say they discovered suspected cocaine and suspected methamphetamine on his person.

Their investigation revealed that Box had shot off fireworks at this particular home once already around 7:30 a.m. on April 28, police say.

The homeowner told police that she was nervous that the fireworks would start a fire at her residence.

Box is charged with causing or risking catastrophe, resisting arrest and drug possession and was sent to Cambria County Prison.

He has a preliminary hearing slated for May 6.