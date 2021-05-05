By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steeler is reportedly on the move to an AFC North division rival, signing with the Baltimore Ravens.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva was signing a 2-year deal with the Ravens.
The #Ravens have signed veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva to a 2-year, $14M deal with $8M fully guaranteed, source said. The former #Steelers LT recently visited Baltimore.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 4, 2021
Rapoport says the deal is worth $14 million total over two years, with $8 million fully guaranteed.
Villanueva first signed with the Steelers in 2014, after being waived by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was converted to play on the offensive line in Pittsburgh, and spent 7 years with the Steelers.