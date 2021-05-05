By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PHILADELPHIA (KDKA) – The Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere has been suspended for two games for boarding the Pens’ Mark Friedman.
Friedman was shoved into the boards by Gostisbehere during Tuesday night’s game after Friedman went for an empty netter 15:53 into the third period.
Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere has been suspended for two games for Boarding Pittsburgh’s Mark Friedman. https://t.co/1iPEgVipqH
— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 5, 2021
Gostisbehere was called for cross-checking, and now he’ll be suspended without pay for two games.
He’ll also have to pay more than $77,000, which the NHL’s Department of Player Safety says will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
The Pens beat the rival Flyers 7-3 in Philadelphia.