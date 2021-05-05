By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 158 new Coronavirus cases and nine additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 119 are confirmed and 39 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 5 months to 96 years with a median age of 29 years.
There have been 6,842 total hospitalizations and 98,355 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,888.
Of the nine newly-reported deaths, one patient was in their 40s, one in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s, and in their 80s and one in their 90s. The dates of death range from April 21 to May 1.
One of the deaths is associated with a long-term care facility.

