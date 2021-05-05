PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — St. Clair Health — which you may have known as Saint Clair Hospital — is opening a new outpatient center.

“The new building is really designed around patient-centric care,” says Diane Puccetti, Chief Nursing Officer at St. Clair Health.

The Dunlap Family Outpatient Center in the South Hills is a $125 million project, funded by philanthropy and grants — 280,000 square feet of exam rooms, diagnostic space, operating suites, and more.

“We are certainly able to offer more care on campus, more integrated care, sort of one-stop shopping, if you will.” says Puccetti.

The areas are all connected for better collaboration.

The idea is to have patients come in for cancer treatments more easily, or go from the lab to their surgery, or from their orthopedics appointment to physical therapy.

On the main floor of the new health center is a drugstore. This is part of the “meds to beds“ program. Prescriptions can be filled here and delivered to you or before you leave, whether you’re an inpatient or an outpatient.

The new building connects to the existing hospital.

“We still continue to do inpatient surgery and specialized surgery there,” says Puccetti.

And getting in and out should be easier.

“After your procedure or your treatment, you can exit through a discharge elevator, which you don’t have to go through the main lobby,” she explains, “Then you’ll get right into your car.”

Over the next few weeks, the facility will open specialty by specialty.

“Consumer-friendly healthcare, right here in your community.”