WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The Biden Administration is aiming to make getting a COVID-19 vaccination as easy as possible, especially for those that could be hesitant.

President Biden says the country is shifting a new phase with the pace of vaccination plateauing and now they want to make getting a vaccination as easy as sending a text message.

The administration has launched a website and text message tool to link people with COVID-19 vaccinations near them.

This new campaign also wants to target those who are either skeptical or tougher to reach, like younger people in rural areas, and people of color.

“We know that many adults have not been vaccinated because they have found it too confusing or too difficult or too inconvenient to get a shot,” President Biden said. “So, for those having trouble finding a location or making an appointment, we’re going to make it easier than ever.”

The options are to either text your ZIP code to 438829 or head to vaccines.gov.

These two options will allow people to see locations near them with available doses.

President Biden says scheduling an appointment in advance is not always the best for some and that’s why he said that this week he will direct all federal pharmacy partners to begin providing walk-in hours.

Locally, Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid have begun accommodating those unable to schedule an appointment.

The president added that they are also focusing on getting FDA approval for kids between the ages 12 and 15 to get the shot.