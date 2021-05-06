CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Health Department's website will be updated when the closure order is removed.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Health Department, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Squirrel Hill

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Prantl’s Bakery in Squirrel Hill was shut down by the Allegheny County Health Department for multiple violations.

READ MORE: City Of McKeesport Searching For Missing 68-Year-Old Man, Cecil Tinsley

The Health Department says Prantl’s on Forbes Avenue was ordered to close last week because it was open without a health permit.

READ MORE: Churchill Borough Residents Voice Slew Of Concerns Over Potential Amazon Distribution Center

Other violations include improper cold holding of food, failure to sanitize food contact surfaces, a lack of hot water and a lack of handwashing sinks in food handling areas.

The Health Department also says the bakery was doing construction before plan approval and didn’t provide notice or request a pre-operational inspection.

MORE NEWS: After Joining Rival Ravens, Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tackle Alejandro Villanueva Throws Shade At Former Team

When the closure order is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.