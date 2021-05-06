By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Thousands of Pittsburghers that work for two of the region's largest employers now have an idea of when they'll be heading back to the office and back downtown.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PNC employees will begin a "voluntary" return to the workplace on June 14.
Meanwhile, BNY Mellon is waiting until the fall.
They plan on starting a “hybrid” model on September 1.