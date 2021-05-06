EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was shot and killed when a handgun being handled by another juvenile discharged in an eastern Pennsylvania home, police said.
State police in Monroe County say troopers were called to the Middle Smithfield Township home just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victim deceased of a single gunshot wound.READ MORE: Pennsylvania's Temperature Will Be Nearly 6 Degrees Higher By 2050, Climate Report Says
Police said another juvenile had been handling the handgun in the home when it discharged.READ MORE: Teacher At Marclay Elementary School Puts In Extra Work To Assure Her Students Succeed
Coroner Tom Yanak told The (Allentown) Morning Call on Wednesday that he had yet to rule on the cause and manner of the child’s death. The coroner’s office does not release names of juveniles who die, he added.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum To Build New 21,000-Square-Foot Welcome And Education Center
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)