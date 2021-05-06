CHURCHILL, Pa. (KDKA) – Churchill borough residents were given the chance to share their concerns about the possibility of Amazon opening a distribution center in the borough.

The Churchill Borough Planning Commission held a public meeting Wednesday night to discuss the Amazon proposal.

Residents were passionate as they shared why they’re against Amazon putting down roots in the borough. They shared their questions, concerns and thoughts.

WATCH: KDKA’s Briana Smith Reports



If the proposal goes through, the old George Westinghouse Research and Technology Park would be transformed into an Amazon distribution facility.

The borough council president has said it would bring life to an abandoned property, create jobs and bring in millions of dollars in taxes.

Some residents are not on the same page. They’ve been putting up signs and circulating a petition. The petition has over 700 signatures. They’re worried about air quality, noise, traffic, tree removal and more.

“This development is not a good fit for the borough. It is much too large of a development and it is not appropriate with three sides of the development bordering residential neighborhoods. It belongs in an industrial park like all of the rest of the Amazon facilities in western Pennsylvania,” said Churchill resident Cathy Bordner.

“A giant warehouse supported by thousands of vehicles in the center of a residential neighborhood is a public nuisance,” said Churchill resident Elizabeth Casman.

“The main reason I moved to the borough was because of the quality of the air,” said resident Joseph Kling. “That’s going to change with all of the trucks moving around, idle trucks.”

Results from several studies were shared during the meeting. Those studies included air quality, sound, traffic, trees and more. The studies addressed topics residents are concerned about.

A land development application and a conditional use application are pending for Hillwood Development to redevelop the 133-acre property.

The borough manager said the planning commission is expected to table the proposal and possibly make a final recommendation to borough council in June. If it is recommended, borough council could make their final decision in August or September.