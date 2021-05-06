PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, we finally get a dry day, but you may begin to wonder what month it is as I expect we will see a mostly cloudy and cool day.

Morning temperatures have dipped into the 30s.

Highs today will be near 60 degrees, I have Pittsburgh seeing a high temperature of just 59 degrees.

The only issue that I see for today with the weather is some fog chances for the morning hours.

Winds are calm and skies are clear and with the damp conditions we’ve seen over the past couple of days we should see some fog development.

Fog will, at most, be just a minor nuisance to the start of your day.

The cool weather is here to stay through the weekend. I have highs in just the 50s through Saturday. I did bump up highs on Mother’s Day to the low 60s. Morning lows will also be unseasonably cool. Morning lows should drop to near 40 degrees every morning over the next week.

The “average” low temperature at this time of the year is 48 degrees so most mornings we can expect lows to fall to a good 5-10 degrees below the seasonal norm.

Highs will also run around 5-10 degrees colder than average over the next week as well.

Finally enjoy the dry conditions while you can, rain chances will be back tomorrow.

We will have a chance for rain also on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday and Saturday’s rain chances will be mainly in the morning. I say mainly because as more and more data comes out this morning the chance for afternoon rain is growing for Saturday.

Sunday’s rain chance is for the afternoon and evening with it looking like Sunday morning will now be dry.

