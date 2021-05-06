MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has reopened after it was shut down to traffic this morning for inspection following a possible barge strike.
Inspection crews were on the scene, assessing the situation.
Early on Thursday morning, inspectors were underneath the bridge using a spotlight to inspect the bridge.
Those workers also put up signage not allowing access to the Great Allegheny Passage in the area.
KDKA's Lindsay Ward has reached out to PennDOT for more information.
