By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kidde has issued a recall for thousands of smoke alarms and combination smoke-carbon monoxide detection alarms due to a risk of them failing to warn of fire.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Is The 18th Safest City For Bicyclists, Report Says
The recall includes 226,000 “TruSense Smoke Alarms” and “Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms.”
So far, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says no incidents or injuries have been reported as a result; however, they are concerned that the alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire.
The alarms were sold nationwide in Walmart and Home Depot stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com.
They were sold from May 2019 through September 2020 and cost between $10 and $70.
#Recall: Approx. 220,000 @KiddeSafety TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms. Can fail to alert consumers to a fire. Get free replacement. CONTACT: 844-796-9972 or online at https://t.co/l1pd4slLeG. Full recall notice: https://t.co/aL8JyExYa1 pic.twitter.com/9C7J22zwqSREAD MORE: T Car Derails Near South Hills Village, Causing Systemwide Delays Up To 1 Hour
— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 6, 2021
The CPSC says the recalled alarms are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. They say that alarms with “the TruSense logo or ‘AMBER=FAULT’ printed on the front” are included in the recall.
Here are the models and alarm types:
- 2040-DSR – Smoke
- 2050-DS10 – Smoke
- 2060-ASR – Smoke
- 2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
- 2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide
- 2070-VDSR – Smoke
- 2070-VASR – Smoke
Model numbers can be found on the back.
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website here.MORE NEWS: Man Charged In Deadly Shooting Of West Virginia High School Basketball Player Dewayne Marquette Richardson Jr.
Those who have the alarm can contact Kidde for a free replacement.