PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kidde has issued a recall for thousands of smoke alarms and combination smoke-carbon monoxide detection alarms due to a risk of them failing to warn of fire.

The recall includes 226,000 “TruSense Smoke Alarms” and “Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms.”

So far, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says no incidents or injuries have been reported as a result; however, they are concerned that the alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire.

The alarms were sold nationwide in Walmart and Home Depot stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and ShopKidde.com.

They were sold from May 2019 through September 2020 and cost between $10 and $70.

The CPSC says the recalled alarms are Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. They say that alarms with “the TruSense logo or ‘AMBER=FAULT’ printed on the front” are included in the recall.

Here are the models and alarm types:

2040-DSR – Smoke

2050-DS10 – Smoke

2060-ASR – Smoke

2070-VDSCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VASCR – Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide

2070-VDSR – Smoke

2070-VASR – Smoke

Model numbers can be found on the back.

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website here.

Those who have the alarm can contact Kidde for a free replacement.