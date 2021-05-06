By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – The City of McKeesport Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 68-year-old man, Cecil Tinsley.
Tinsley is described as a six-foot-tall Black male, weighing about 160 pounds. He is likely wearing a black jacket, a "Navy" baseball cap, black pants, and tan boots.
He was late seen on Wednesday, May 5 around 6:00 p.m.
Police say Tinsley suffers from dementia, mobility problems, and is partially blind.
Anyone with information is asked to call the City of McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.