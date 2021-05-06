By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Climate change could pose a big problem for Pennsylvania in the next few decades.
The Wolf administration released the results of a climate impact assessment on Wednesday. It shows Pennsylvania's average temperature will be nearly 6 degrees higher by 2050.
It also foresees more days with temperatures above 90 degrees.
The report also predicts precipitation will increase, with more heavy rain events. That could cause more flooding throughout the state.