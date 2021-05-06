CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Richard Hayes and Natosha Bell were arrested in connection with the abuse of three children.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITE OAK, Pa. (KDKA) – A couple was arrested after police say they found two children handcuffed in the backseat of a car.

Allegheny County Police say a disturbance call brought White Oak officers to the Francis McClure Elementary School on Wednesday.

Police say an 11-year-old boy was refusing to get in his dad’s car after he was dismissed from school. Police say when school officials looked inside the car, they found a woman in the passenger seat and two children, ages 7 and 10, handcuffed in the backseat.

(Photo: Allegheny County Police)

Police say the three children were forensically interviewed and said they were physically abused by 37-year-old Richard Hayes of Mt. Oliver and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Natosha Bell of Rankin.

Hayes and Bell are facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Police say Hayes also had a loaded handgun with him.

As part of county police’s response, an emergency referral was made to the Allegheny County CYF.