By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Welcome to the KDKA family, Pickles!
Canine Companions has chosen the little boy puppy wearing the blue collar to come to Pittsburgh. He will live and train with the Sabo family, just as our beloved Penguin did.
As for his name, after tallying up all of your votes, Canine Companions says Pickles won by an overwhelming majority over the three other Pittsburgh-themed names – Pierogi, Pirate and Pamela.
Pickles, we can’t wait to meet you in person!
WATCH: Canine Companions “P” Litter Puppy Cam —
Pickles and his littermates were born to mama dog, Lina, in California. Soon, he will be heading to Canine Companions’ Ohio facility and then join the Sabos for his early years of training.
Once in Pittsburgh, Pickles will appear on Pittsburgh Today Live weekly here on KDKA at 9 a.m. with the repeat on Pittsburgh’s CW at 2 p.m.
The Sabos will provide us with training updates as we watch Pickles grow into a well-trained, loving companion, who is ready for advanced training with Canine Companions themselves.