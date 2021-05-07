By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Friday is a reason to celebrate at Duquesne University as graduating students take part in commencement. And that’s especially true for Dylan Braun, who graduated with a master’s in physician’s assistant studies.

Back in 2019, a serious car accident left him with a traumatic brain injury, a subdural hematoma, a brain stem hemorrhage, a skull fracture, four broken ribs and two broken vertebrae.

While his injuries were severe and his prognosis for recovery poor, Dylan’s determination was stronger. He re-learned how to use the right side of his body and was able to complete his degree.

On Friday, that commitment was honored.

“Right in the beginning, I honestly didn’t recognize myself because of the way I looked. That was a really hard stepping stone to get over,” he said.

“I would lay awake and think there’s no way now, I can’t even use my right arm and leg. How am I supposed to help patients? How am I supposed to do things I’m supposed to do? Slowly but surely my right arm, my right leg came back and I thought, ‘you know what, there’s a real chance I can do this.'”

Dylan was given the Rangos Medallion by Duquesne President Ken Gormley.