Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion.

Benz

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Benz! This handsome, young guy came to Animal Friends after his owner could no longer care for him. Benz is still working on his canine good manners, so he would benefit from a family who will continue to use positive reinforcement with him. He is also very playful and energetic so he is looking for an active family who will give him plenty of activities!

To find out more about how to adopt Benz, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Lil Girl & Julie

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Lil’ Girl was abandoned at the shelter in a tote with many other cats. She is approximately 5-years-old.

Lil’ Girl has always been with other cats and gets along well with them. She also lived in a home with a dog.

She is a quiet, shy and would do best in a home without small children.

Needs a very understanding, quiet, home where she can learn to trust you, feel comfortable in her surroundings, another cat for company.

Lil’ Girl is housetrained, spayed and vaccinated.

To find out more about how to adopt Lil Girl, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Julie is a small terrier mix. She had to be re-homed due to her owner’s health and moving to assisted living.

Julie is quiet and is shy until she knows you.

She needs a quiet adult home to feel loved and safe in. Julie is used to living with seniors.

Aged to perfection, she is 10-years-old, and eligible for our special Golden Buddies program, which matches senior pets with senior humans. Call today to meet this very special little dog.

To find out more about how to adopt Julie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

