JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man and woman from Jeannette are facing charges after police say they got on a school bus and began verbally and physically assaulting the driver.

It happened at the intersection of Clay and Jeannette. According to police, a woman irate that her child was being bullied gets on the bus and starts screaming at the driver. Police say she then beckons a man to get on the bus who once again, according to police, began beating the driver.

Investigators say a woman identified as Lacy Kapp boarded the school bus claiming her daughter was being physically abused and bullied on the bus and accused the driver of doing nothing about it.

According to police, as Lacy Kapp was allegedly berating the driver, that’s when Aaron Blocker Jr. stepped on the bus. Police say Blocker then punched the driver repeatedly in the head as terrified children on the bus opened the rear emergency door to escape.

A while later, investigators say Kapp showed up at the police department claiming a different man assaulted the bus driver. However, when confronted with surveillance video from the bus, they say she admitted to lying to police to cover for Blocker.

What’s more, police say when they reviewed the video taken on the bus, they found no indication that Kapp’s child had been assaulted.

Lacy Kapp faces charges including illegally boarding a school bus. Meanwhile, Aaron Blocker Jr. is charged with multiple counts including aggravated assault on teachers or staff.