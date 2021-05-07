PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, we finally had a dry day this week on Thursday!

Rain is back today with the best chance for rain coming during the morning hours. I can’t rule out some light rain and drizzle in spots for the afternoon but I don’t think anything we see after 1:00 p.m. today will be measurable precipitation.

Behind the rain, we get another shot of cold air so highs today will likely be more than 15 degrees cooler than the average for this time of the year. I have Pittsburgh hitting 54 for today’s high with afternoon winds out of the northwest at around 10mph.

I do have skies turning to mostly cloudy after 6p tonight.

Rain totals today should be less than a quarter of an inch.

The trickiest part of the forecast for the next week occurs on Saturday.

The atmosphere will remain unstable through the weekend. I know we will see a couple of rounds of rain roll through overnight and before sunrise on Saturday for western Pennsylvania. I really expect to see pockets of light drizzle develop through the day. Rain totals likely won’t be very high; I expect just around a tenth of an inch for the day.

While rain totals will not be impressive, drizzle and light showers will make for a dreary and cool day where families will likely want to stay inside where it’s warm and dry.

Highs on Saturday will also be in the mid-50s with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday’s the day where we could see some big rain totals.

I think most communities from Pittsburgh to the south to Morgantown will have solid chances for seeing more than an inch of rain on average. The rain will be spread throughout the entire day so that should help to alleviate some flooding concerns.

There could potentially be isolated spots that see significantly more rain in a relatively short amount of time so flooding will still be possible in spots. The fact that the ground is going to be pretty saturated at this point will not help.

The likelihood of the area seeing a flood watch is in the moderate range for the day in my opinion.

I wish I had better news for all those moms out there for their day. Sunday highs will be in only the mid-50s with morning temperatures near 40.

High temperatures remain in the 50s through Tuesday.

