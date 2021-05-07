By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A dozen ducklings were rescued from a storm sewer on Thursday thanks in part to several off-duty firefighters.
The original call reported that only three ducks had fallen through a grate along West State Street near New Castle.
The off-duty firefighters and a few bystanders teamed up and used a backhoe to lift the grate.
Roberto Romano then climbed down inside and found a dozen ducklings, instead of just three, inside the pipe.
We had to make multiple trips in and out of the drains, RJ did, to be able to get the ducks and push them toward the net so we could safely extract them," said Fred Settle, one of the firefighters. "There were three or four total drains that we accessed to make this happen."
One by one they collected the ducklings, placed them in a bag, and then released them into a pond near Scotland Meadows Park.