Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MAY 8 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:READ MORE: Washington Co. Man Dale Shalvey Accused Of Assaulting Officer And Stealing Letter Mean For Former VP Mike Pence During Capitol Riots
We’ve got just what you need for your Penguins Playoffs party.
Then tour this Mother & Son Fan Cave.
Plus, meet this 412 Fan’atic living in Packers country…and MORE!
Josh Gibson Mural from Artist/Muralist Jeremy Michael Raymer
2020 NFL Steeler’s Fan of the Year: James Bolden
412 Fan’atics Draft Reactions
Steeler Linebacker Cassius Marsh and Cash Cards Unlimited
Summer and Spirits Matchups from Fine Wine and Good Spirits: Mother’s Day winesREAD MORE: Giant Eagle Pharmacies Accepting Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments
Steel Army: Fan Supporters of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds
Penguins Playoffs treats from Doce Taqueria
A Geno Malkin-inspired cocktail from Lawrenceville Distillery
Fan Cave: The Vaters
Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh’s CW! Set your DVRs…You won’t want to miss it!
Follow us for more show updates:MORE NEWS: Kidsburgh: Allegheny Intermediate Unit Helps Teachers Fund Projects To Keep Students Motivated