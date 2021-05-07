CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, MAY 8 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade:

We’ve got just what you need for your Penguins Playoffs party.
Then tour this Mother & Son Fan Cave.
Plus, meet this 412 Fan’atic living in Packers country…and MORE!

Josh Gibson Mural from Artist/Muralist Jeremy Michael Raymer

2020 NFL Steeler’s Fan of the Year: James Bolden

412 Fan’atics Draft Reactions

Steeler Linebacker Cassius Marsh and Cash Cards Unlimited

Summer and Spirits Matchups from Fine Wine and Good Spirits: Mother’s Day wines

Steel Army: Fan Supporters of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Penguins Playoffs treats from Doce Taqueria

A Geno Malkin-inspired cocktail from Lawrenceville Distillery

Fan Cave: The Vaters

 

