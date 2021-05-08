By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,610 new Coronavirus cases and 38 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,172,288 cases and 26,532 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 2,012 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 436 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 9,129,089 vaccine doses have been administered so far, and 3,830,103 people are fully vaccinated. That represents 44.1% of the population ages 18 and older. Gov. Wolf recently said that once 70% of the population is vaccinated, the mask mandate will be lifted.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,457,559 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 71,200 cases among residents and 14,946 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,184 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 28,009 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

