WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – It was still the same fun and games inside of Kennywood Park on Saturday.

The old gems are returning and the classics were renovated.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is operating just a little differently.

From the anticipation of waiting in line to the rumble of the tracks, people lined up at the gates for Kennywood’s opening day.

“These last two summers we really had to deal with the pandemic and it’s been rough especially on the kids so going to Kennywood now that it’s back open for us to enjoy is absolutely amazing,” said Janea Barlow.

The park opened late last year but then shut down early because of the pandemic.

This year, they’ve returned at full force with park-wide safety precautions to keep visitors safe.

“We social distance, we have hand sanitizers, we have special cleaning procedures that we follow,” said Mark Pauls, the general manager. “We did an excellent job last year and we’re doing the same thing this year.”

Kennywood let 100 people in early to get a head start on the Jack Rabbit, which is celebrating 100 years.

Of the 100 people allowed in early were Brian Volio and his son.

“The Jack Rabbit was the first roller coaster that I ever rode on and it was the first roller coaster that he got on,” he said. “If we’re talking about bucket list stuff riding the first roller coaster and the same one as your son and you find out it’s on the hundredth anniversary that’s a great opportunity.”

It’s technically the Jack Rabbit’s 101st birthday but there were no celebrations last year.

It was a day well worth the wait for families that missed their trips to the park.

As of right now, the park is operating on a conservative schedule but as the weather warms and more people head back to the park, they’ll return to a full schedule.