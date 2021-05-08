By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Lane closures are in effect on I-376 in Moon Township.READ MORE: New Plaza At Hazelwood Green Set To Open With Public Celebration
They will be closed through Sunday morning for concrete repair work.
This is taking place between the Montour Run Road and the Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Dropping Temperatures, Rain Chances
Montour Run Road on-ramp to eastbound I-376 will be closed during the weekend as well.
PennDOT says work should wrap up around 10 a.m. Sunday.
PennDOT has the following detour instructions for the ramp posted for motorists:MORE NEWS: Kennywood Park Reopens For 2021 Season With COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place
Montour Run Road on-ramp to Eastbound I-376
- From Montour Run Road, take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward the airport
- Take the West Business Loop 376 ramp (Exit 57) toward Moon
- Take the Ewing Road exit
- At the stop sign, turn left onto Ewing Road
- Take the roundabout to the ramp to East Business Loop 376
- Take the East 376 ramp toward Montour Run Road/Pittsburgh
- Follow eastbound I-376 back to the Montour Run Road interchange
- End detour